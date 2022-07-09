GATE CITY - Virginia “Ginny” Stokes Peters, 86, Gate City, Virginia passed away, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital, Kingsport, TN.
Born in Scott County, VA on May 28, 1936, to the late Haskell and Dora Williams Stokes, she graduated from Shoemaker High School in 1953. She was high school sweethearts with Max Peters; they were married in 1953 and spent 68 wonderful years together.
After serving as a military wife for twenty-two years where she lived in Japan, Massachusetts, and Alaska, Virginia then returned to the NE Tennessee and Southwest Virginia area where she worked for Webb Construction and then later for the Scott County Administrative Offices.
She was baptized at First Baptist Church, Gate City, Virginia and was a charter member of Community Fellowship Baptist Church. She also attended Gravelly Baptist Church until the COVID pandemic and her health prevented her from doing so.
Ginny lived her life to the fullest. She was an excellent seamstress and loved quilting and was an amazing cook and baker. She was also a cross-word puzzle enthusiast, an experienced gardener with an amazing green thumb who loved roses. She enjoyed traveling with Max; among her favorite trips were those to Montana, South Dakota, Yellowstone NP, and New Orleans. She was also an avid competitive bowler, competing at the Senior state and national tournaments in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. Most of all, Ginny loved her family and friends, who she looked after with her gentle and sweet spirit.
In addition to her parents, Virginia Rose was predeceased by her sisters and their spouses, Barbara Stokes Pierson, J.B. Pierson, Charlotte Stokes Cathey, Charles Cathey as well as brother-in-law Raymond Newton.
She is survived by her husband Max E. Peters and by her daughter Sabrina Peters-Whitehead, son-in-law Garrett Whitehead, and her beloved grandson Culver Whitehead, all of Ottawa Hills, Ohio. Ginny is also survived by her sisters, Nell Stokes Newton, Weber City, VA, and Sandra Stokes Lark and husband, Billy, Kingsport, TN. She was the loving aunt to nieces Cynthia Haynes, Pamela Osborne, Lenore Pezold, Melanie Jones, and Keissa Lark, along with many great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home; a funeral service will immediately follow in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with David Salley officiating. Judy McConnell will provide music.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Mountain Home Veterans Cemetery in Johnson City, TN. The Peters family requests that friends and family meet at the cemetery for the burial rather than at the funeral home for a procession. Garrett Whitehead, Culver Whitehead, Chris Peters, Kevin Peters, John Thomas, Howard Osbourne, and Tony Hamilton will serve as pallbearers. Ron Blanton will be an honorary pallbearer.
Flowers may be sent to Gate City Funeral Home. Or lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities, or a charity of your choice in her memory.
