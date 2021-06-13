NICKELSVILLE, VA - 89 Virginia (Ginny) Castle Meade, of Nickelsville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
She was born June 13, 1931 in Scott Co. Virginia to the late Logan “Rogan” Castle and Bessie Dean Castle. Virginia was a homemaker. She especially enjoyed cooking, making candy, taking care of animals, gardening, and working on the farm with her brother Bill. Virginia was a loving and caring person who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, an infant grandchild, her sister-in-law and dear friend, Shirley Moore Castle; a son-in-law, JP Dean, brothers, Billy S. Castle, Bobby Jack Castle, Ralph Castle, and Jimmy “Shorty” Castle; sister, Dorothy Castle Odle.
Survivors include her son, Tommy (Carol) Meade of Nickelsville; and her daughter, Linda (Susie) Dean of Coeburn, along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Larry Spivey officiating. Music will be provided by Steve and Flo Minton.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Dean Cemetery in Nickelsville. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
The family will also receive friends anytime at the home of Tommy Meade.
