ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA — Virginia F. (Jenny) Osborne, age 77, of Saint Simons Island, GA, had a blood clot induced heart attack on May 7, 2022. After 4 hard fought days, she succumbed to the attack on May 11, 2022, while hospitalized in Brunswick, GA. Jenny was born on January 27, 1945, in Saint Paul, VA. Her parents were Oscar Glovier and Anna Lee Johnson. Siblings included Sue Litton, Rachel Hooven and Rocky McReynolds. Jenny had a treasure chest of stories about growing up in Wise County, Virginia around an abundance of cousins, aunts and uncles too numerous to mention. Her family moved to Kingsport, TN, at the age of 12. She graduated from Ketron High School in 1963 and began working for Sears after training as an auditor. She had two sons (Tom and Jimmy Wolfe) by her first marriage and then married Mel Osborne making her “mom” to his two sons Greg and Eric. Her marriage to Mel last ed over 50 years and produced a daughter, Michelle. Jenny lived in Marietta, GA, Saudi Arabia, Greece and Australia for extended periods of time and was able to travel to even more countries too numerous to mention. She loved to tell people about Jesus wherever she went, especially on her missions to Israel, Austria and India. She loved Jesus, her family, friends and the life God gave her. No matter where she traveled, she never met a stranger and will be truly missed by everyone. She is survived by her devoted husband, Mel Osborne, her children, Greg and Delora Osborne, Tom Wolfe, Eric Osborne, Jimmy and Melissa Wolfe, Michelle and Nathan Reuter, her sisters, Sue and Rachel, and brother, Rocky. Grandchildren: Matthew, Tori, Dylan, Brooke, Samantha, Thomas, Emily, Grant, Wyatt, Lauren, Benjamin and Kaylee. And numerous great-grandchildren. Jenny left a legacy of love in this world and continues to live with her first love, Jesus. The family will receive friends on the evening of Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Marietta Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held the following day, Friday, May 20, 2022, at 10:00am in the chapel of Marietta Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to Woodstock Community Church (237 Rope Mill Road, Woodstock, Georgia 30188) in her honor.