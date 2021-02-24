Virginia Hornsby (Jennie) Dickson died February 23, 2021 after a lengthy battle with vascular dementia at Preston Place II in Kingsport, TN. She was born in Wilmington, NC on October 15, 1942 to Charles W. Hornsby Sr. and Collis Hodge Hornsby just before they returned to Columbia, SC. There she attended public schools graduating from Columbia High School before attending the University of South Carolina. While at USC she met the Love of Her Life, Billy Dickson, and they were married June 10, 1961, shortly after he graduated from USC.
They moved to Kingsport to work for Tennessee Eastman. She worked for 14 years rising to Executive Secretary and then to Supervisor of Secretarial Services and Clerical Services for Eastman’s Research Laboratories.
Following her years at Eastman she became very active in the Kingsport Art Guild serving as President several times and was a very good artist. Her love of plants and flowers took over her life and she became very active in the Kingsport Garden Club where she also served as President. This love of plants was also the reason for a greenhouse at her home where she propagated hundreds of plants.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Billy Dickson; her sisters, Lynn Kammer (Mrs. Paul), Marengo, Ohio, and Chrystal Danker (Ken Siegfried), Lexington, SC; and brother, C.W. (Woody) Hornsby (wife, Dawn), Alpharetta, GA.
The family thanks Carolyn Pruitt for the many hours of caring help provided to Jennie during the years of declining dementia prior to her moving to Preston Place. The family also thanks Sharon Durnin, Anita Hall, and the staff at Preston Place for the excellent care provided to Jennie in her final year.
Due to the Covid-19 virus and travel distances for family, a Celebration of Jennie’s Life will be held at a date to be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Regional Resource Center, 2303 N. John B. Dennis Highway, Kingsport, TN 37660 or to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Sullivan County, 150 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, TN 37617.
