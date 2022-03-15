KINGSPORT - Virginia Bellamy, 97, of Kingsport, passed away Monday afternoon, March 14, 2022. Virginia was born in Lee County, VA and she had lived in Kingsport since her teens. She was co-owner of a ladies apparel shop, and she was a motel manager at Myrtle Beach until retiring. She was a member of Colonial Heights Christian Church where she was active in the Ladies Circle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Raymond Bullis and John (Jack) Bellamy; brothers, Guy, Franklin and Kenneth Slagle; sisters, Helen Ruth Snyder and Lois Farmer; and grandson, Blake Bullis.
Virginia is survived by her children, Donald Bullis, Michael Bullis (Christiane), and Nancy White (Anthony); stepsons, Tyron Bellamy and John Bellamy; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mabel Pannell, Shirley Hunter (Ray), Rosa Prilhart, Linda Mayberry (Drew); brother-in-law, Charles Bud Farmer; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to express our thanks to the caring staff at Asbury Place Steadman Hill.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Gabe Manis officiating. Burial will follow at Beulah Community Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colonial Heights Christian Church, 105 Meadow Lane, Kingsport, TN 37663 or Beulah Community Church Cemetery, 760 Beulah Church Road, Kingsport, TN 37663.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Bullis Bellamy family.