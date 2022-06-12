ROGERSVILLE - Virgil Williams age 74 Rogersville went to be with the Lord, Saturday (6/11/22) at his residence. He was a loving husband, father and papaw. He was saved in his teenage years and attended Hope Community Church faithfully until his sickness. He was retired from the Tennessee Eastman Company with 32 plus years of service. Virgil was known by his kindness, caring personality and was an avid golfer.
He was preceded in death by his mother; Christine Garber, father; Willard Williams, and brother; Roger Williams.
He is survived by his wife; Avis Williams, daughter; Stacy McLain (Stoney), son; Kenny Williams (Charlotte), mother of his children; Linda Williams, bonus daughter; Heather Smith (Adrian), grandchildren; Nikki McLain and Cody McLain (Ashley), bonus grandchildren; Zetta and Cade Smith, great grandson; Silas McLain.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Monday (6/13/22) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Rip Nobel and Rev. Doug Messer officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chrisitansells.com.