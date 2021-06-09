There will be a memorial service for Virgil Collins Chew on June 12th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Virgil Collins Chew passed away on December 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Charlotte P. Chew and parents, Virgil and Addie Chew.
Collins is survived by his wife, Janice Hornburg; son David Parker Chew (Diann) of Augusta, GA; daughter Keron Chew Privon (Chris) of Boise, Idaho, daughter Carolyn Chew Barry (Jud) of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren Matthew Chew (Marianne); John Chew; Ted Chew; George Privon; Peter Privon (Katy); Chris Privon II (MaryJane), Sam Barry (Maria), Emily Hutchins (Jon); Alice Barry; and seven great grandchildren.