2 Timothy 4:7-8
I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
CHURCH HILL – Virgie Mae Jobe, 88, Went home to be with the Lord on December 23, 2020 after an extended illness.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Cleve Hammonds officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
