ABINGDON, VA - Virgie Lorraine Ramey Fogleman, 93, of Abingdon, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Choice Healthcare. She was born to the late William "Kelly" and Elizabeth (McClain) Ramey.
Lorraine was a member of the Methodist faith. She retired from Bristol Memorial Hospital after twenty-six years as a nurse’s assistant. Lorraine was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her.
In addition to her parents Lorraine was preceded in death by her sister, Blanche Flanary; brothers, Ralph, Walter, Robert Claude, Howard, Sam and Lawrence Ramey.
Survivors include her daughters, Gayle Fogleman Prater (Robert), Teresa Fogleman Bailey (Mills); grandchildren, Brad Prater and Amanda Isabella (Jim); twin great-granddaughters, Emma and Jennie Isabella; special niece, Elva Huffman (Robert); good friend Shannon Berry; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Fogleman family will honor Lorraine’s life with a Graveside Service on Monday, October 24, 2022 in the Garden of the Good Shepherd in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 1 pm with Rev. Brad Brown officiating.
In lieu of flowers the Fogleman family has requested donations be made in Lorraine’s memory to a local veterans organization of your choice or to Salem United Methodist Church 230 Boozy Creek Rd. Blountville, TN 37617.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Fogleman family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081