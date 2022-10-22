ABINGDON, VA - Virgie Lorraine Ramey Fogleman, 93, of Abingdon, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Choice Healthcare. She was born to the late William "Kelly" and Elizabeth (McClain) Ramey.

Lorraine was a member of the Methodist faith. She retired from Bristol Memorial Hospital after twenty-six years as a nurse’s assistant. Lorraine was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video