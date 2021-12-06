Virgealia "Jill" Ellis departed this life Thursday, December 2, 2021. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at Bethel A.M.E. Zion Church. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 11:00am December 9, 2021 at Bethel A.M.E. Zion Church. Interment will follow at the VA National Cemetery Mt. Home TN. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clarkfc.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice
