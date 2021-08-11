KINGSPORT - Virda Murray Barrett, 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. She was born December 24, 1932. Virda was a loving and dear sister and a friend to all. She was loved by her family and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Barrett; her parents; and her seven brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sisters, Thelma Galloway and Malinda Fletcher; and several nieces and nephews.
Virda will be laid to rest beside her husband in a private service.
The family would like to convey a special Thank You to The Blake of Kingsport and Suncrest Hospice for their loving care of Virda.
Online condolences may be made to the Barrett family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.