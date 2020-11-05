KINGSPORT, TN - Violeta (Vi) Nickels, was born October 15, 1925 and passed away November 3, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Scott County, VA to the late John and Mary Mitchell. Vi graduated from Nickelsville High School and was an outstanding player on her championship basketball team.
She was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County, TN. Vi was a member of Colonial Heights Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Nickels and granddaughter, Brandy Nickels.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Garold Nickels; daughter Kathryn Laws and husband, Cecil; step-daughter, Ramona Gothard and husband, Charles (Buddy); three grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Vi will be laid to rest beside her husband on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Chris Brown, pastor at Colonial Heights Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the Nickels family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Nickels family.