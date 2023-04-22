KINGSPORT - Violet Sue Fletcher, 89 of the Bloomingdale area of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, after several months of declining health. She laughed and commented that very morning, “It is my first time riding in an ambulance and my first time ever in the hospital.”

She was born October 29, 1933, in Nickelsville, VA at home in the Little Duck farming community. She graduated from Nickelsville High School. She helped run the Green Palm Café in Oakwood, VA with family early in her adult life. She later worked several years for Nettie Lee’s Fashion Shop and New Market Grocery Store. She, also, co-owned the gift shop at Indian Path Hospital with her sister, Patsy, for a few years. She loved to work in flowers around the house. For many consecutive years she would remark that she was done and finished with buying flowers and tending to them, but low and behold each year they would be bigger and better than the previous year’s flowers with Patty’s help. She loved her family and thought of them so much although her failing sight really limited many things, she wanted to do with them in her later years.

