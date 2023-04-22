KINGSPORT - Violet Sue Fletcher, 89 of the Bloomingdale area of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, after several months of declining health. She laughed and commented that very morning, “It is my first time riding in an ambulance and my first time ever in the hospital.”
She was born October 29, 1933, in Nickelsville, VA at home in the Little Duck farming community. She graduated from Nickelsville High School. She helped run the Green Palm Café in Oakwood, VA with family early in her adult life. She later worked several years for Nettie Lee’s Fashion Shop and New Market Grocery Store. She, also, co-owned the gift shop at Indian Path Hospital with her sister, Patsy, for a few years. She loved to work in flowers around the house. For many consecutive years she would remark that she was done and finished with buying flowers and tending to them, but low and behold each year they would be bigger and better than the previous year’s flowers with Patty’s help. She loved her family and thought of them so much although her failing sight really limited many things, she wanted to do with them in her later years.
Violet was a member of The Bloomingdale Baptist Church.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Gertrude Jessee, Nickelsville, VA; brothers, Neal Jessee and Tommy Jessee, and her children’s father Winfred Fletcher.
Violet leaves behind her daughter, Patty Fletcher of Kingsport, TN; son, Tim Fletcher and wife Connie of Kingsport, TN; grandson, Tyler Fletcher and wife Amanda and step great grandson, Parker Keller of Fall Branch, TN; sisters Patsy Lane of Kingsport and Betty Summey of Weber City; many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Family will receive friends from 12:30 pm – 2: 00 pm on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Interment will be a private.
In lieu of flowers and prepared food, the family requests that you share your generosity to someone in need locally and think of Violet in doing so. Donations may also be made to Free Hill Baptist Cemetery Fund and The Bloomingdale Baptist Church General Fund. Patty and Tim would so appreciate respectfulness of their request for privacy at this time. They would appreciate kind thoughts and prayers at this time for them and for her sisters, Betty and Patsy. We are asking you to limit your visitation to the allotted time at the funeral home.