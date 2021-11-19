KINGSPORT – Violet Juanita Hyatt, 97 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Bristol Hospice House following an extended illness.
The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Kingsport.
A funeral service will follow at 7:00p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Doctor Tommy Haynes and Minister Lee Hyatt (Violet’s grandson) officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Alex Reynolds, Jonathan Hyatt, Marc Hyatt, Les Coger, Adam Martin, and Kyler Coger. Honorary pallbearers are Nick Sheckler and Martin “Marty” Hyatt. In addition to Doctor Tommy Haynes and Minister Lee Hyatt, a prayer will be given at the graveside by Pastor Randy Lester. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Fall Creek Baptist Church: 1600 Fall Creek Rd Kingsport, TN 37664 or the Bristol Hospice House: 280 Steeles Rd Bristol, TN 37620.
