DUFFIELD, VA - Violet Jane “June” Shupe Jessee, 90 of Duffield, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Nova Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Weber City, VA.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday, September 25, 2020 at Thomas Village Baptist Church, 879 Duff Patt Hwy, Duffield, VA. The family request you wear mask for all services.
Her Life Celebration will follow at 7 pm at the church with Pastor Bryan Gunter officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Saturday at Shephard-Bowen Cemetery, 1895 Mabe Stanleytown Rd, Duffield, VA. Pallbearers will be Nathan Jessee, Adam Swinney, Jared Worley, Joe Qualls, Jacob Horton and Quinten Rogers. Honorary pallbearers will be Clint Miller, Anthony Miller, Jimmy Jessee and Benny Starnes. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Thomas Village Baptist Church, PO Box 267, Duffield, VA 24244 or Duffield Fire and Rescue, PO Box 297, Duffield, VA 24244 or to the charity of your choice in her memory.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Jessee family.