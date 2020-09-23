DUFFIELD, VA - Violet Jane “June” Shupe Jessee, 90 of Duffield, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Nova Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Weber City, VA. She was born on January 6, 1930 to Theodore Roosevelt and Flora Myrtle Lowe Shupe in Mabe, VA. She accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at a camp meeting in Mabe in 1949 and was baptized shortly thereafter. She attended Mabe Chapel in her early years, Peterson’s Chapel after she moved to Duffield, and then to Thomas Village Baptist Church until her health declined. She was a master gardener and quilt maker whose hands were never idle. She worked alongside her husband to bring the Duffield community its first medium sized food market, where she made countless acquaintances and friends. She loved doing for others, as demonstrated by her gifts of homemade quilts and preserves to family, friends and friends of friends. Her children and grandchildren received dozens of quilts. If she knew of someone that was to become a new bride or expecting a child, she immediately started planning a quilt for them. Many people still wrap up in a quilt at night that was made by her hands. She was an avid supporter of Duffield Fire and Rescue, especially in its founding years. She was generous to all, displaying the love she received from her Lord and Savior, and demonstrating that it truly is more blessed to give than receive. Other than quilting and gardening, she loved gospel music, pro basketball, flowers, babies and her fur babies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant brother, Wesley Shupe; younger sister, Janice Shupe; brother, Gerald Shupe; sisters and husbands, Willie Mae and John Ryan, Anna Ruth and Cecil Sizemore, Becky and Johnny Kern and Mary Ellen Shupe; a son-in-law, David Cochran; brothers and sisters-in-law, William and Bernice Jessee, Sterling Jessee, Joe Jessee, Cecil and Marie Jessee, Otis Jessee, Ray Hass, Elizabeth and Bill Hartsell, Mae Jessee, Helen Shupe and Ada Ruth Shupe.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 69 years, Bobby Lee Jessee; her daughters, Connie Jessee and Jessica Roach (Keith); her son, James Kay Jessee (Vanessa); grandson, Nathan Jessee (Jessica); granddaughters, Andrea Jessee, Whitney Worley (Jared), Courtney Qualls (Joe), Natasha Swinney (Adam); great-grandchildren, Jackson Worley, Isaiah Jessee, Carley Swinney, Noah Jessee, Parker Qualls, Elijah Worley, Kennedy Swinney, Kalynn Worley and Hudson Qualls; brothers, Theodore “Sam” Shupe and James “Jimmy” Shupe (Carol); sister, Kathy Starnes (Benny); a niece that was more like a daughter to her, Phyllis Miller (Clint); brothers and sisters-in-law, Elmer Grady and Francis Jessee, Joanne Jessee, Ann Jessee and Helen Jessee; also, a host of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly, and her fur babies, Chloe and Milo.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday, September 25, 2020 at Thomas Village Baptist Church, 879 Duff Patt Hwy, Duffield, VA. The family request you wear mask for all services.
Her Life Celebration will follow at 7 pm at the church with Pastor Bryan Gunter officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Saturday at Shephard-Bowen Cemetery, 1895 Mabe Stanleytown Rd, Duffield, VA. Pallbearers will be Nathan Jessee, Adam Swinney, Jared Worley, Joe Qualls, Jacob Horton and Quinten Rogers. Honorary pallbearers will be Clint Miller, Anthony Miller, Jimmy Jessee and Benny Starnes. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
The family would like to convey a heartfelt “thank you” to the staff at Nova for their compassion an excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Thomas Village Baptist Church, PO Box 267, Duffield, VA 24244 or Duffield Fire and Rescue, PO Box 297, Duffield, VA 24244 or to the charity of your choice in her memory.
