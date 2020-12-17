KINGSPORT - Violet Godsey, 87, passed away from this life to her heavenly home on December 15, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1933 in Kingsport, TN.
Violet was a 1951 graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School. After graduation, she was employed by the Kingsport Press for 12 years. Violet was a member of Vermont United Methodist Church for 57 years, where she held several positions, including, Sunday School Teacher, Children’s Coordinator, Youth Director, and Church Treasurer.
Violet was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She lived for her grandchildren and loved her granddog, Sophie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Lucille Harrison; two brothers, Earl Harrison, Jr. and Sherman Harrison.
Violet is survived by her husband of 66 years, Paul Godsey; one sister, Loretta Wilson (Bill); two daughters, Kristie Thompson and Kim Koesters (Dave); grandchildren, Dr. Blake (James) Rozycki, Landon Thompson, Russell Koesters and Taylor Koesters; step-grandchildren, Major JD (Jess) Koesters and Kristine (Chris) Culver; two step-great-grandchildren, Graham and Sara Kate.
Violet will be laid to rest in a private family service at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum, officiated by Rev. Jeremy McMillan.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Landon Thompson, Russell Koesters, James Rozycki, JD Koesters, Dwayne Godsey, Darryl Godsey, Bruce Lewis, Jack Baker, and Terry Godsey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Violet’s honor to Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greenville, TN 37743 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 37105
Online condolences may be made to the Godsey family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Godsey family.