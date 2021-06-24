WISE, VA - Violet Clark, 98, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at The Laurels in Norton.
She was the oldest living member of Indian Creek Freewill Baptist Church, a Sunday School Teacher for 32 years, a member of Wise Garden Club, a lifetime member of Virginia Garden Club, and a member of Daughters of the American Revolution.
Violet was an avid church member, gardener, quilter and cook. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elliott Clark, Jr.; parents, Charles Alvers Baker and Clara Adkins; sister, Emogene Carter; brother, Kenneth Baker; son, Larry Ronald Clark; and grandchildren, Joel Scott Baker, Cheryl Anne Baker, and Elliott Clark Baker.
Surviving are her daughter, Nancy Clark Hays; grandchildren, William C. Baker and wife Tonya, Larry Ronald Clark Jr., and Mary Allison Martin and husband Craig; sister, Muriel Elizabeth Cantrell; daughter-in-law, Mary Virginia Clark; granddaughter-in-law, Karen Baker; special niece, Angie Hayes; special friends, Phillip Lane and wife Linda, Margaret Craft, Patsy Stevens, Norma Hayes, and Herbert Hargroves; six great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Violet Clark will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Rev. Jeff Sams and Rev. Joel Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 27, 2021. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.