KINGSPORT - Vincent Randall Hoard, 74, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Friday, December 24, 2021. He retired from Eastman after 43 years. Vincent was a member of Mill Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Hoard; mother, Mable Goins; and brother-in-law, Larry Jennings.
Vincent is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Hoard; son, Brent Hoard; daughter, Malincent Jaynes and husband Joe; grandchildren, Landon Jaynes, Justin Jaynes, and Melanie Jaynes; brother, Gregory Hoard; sisters, Linda Cropper and husband Ronald, and Kaye Jennings; brother-in-law, Bill Rinehart and wife Ruth Ann; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Todd Jennings officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m.
