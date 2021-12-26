KINGSPORT - Vincent Randall Hoard, 74, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Friday, December 24, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Todd Jennings officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence to the family.