KINGSPORT - Vincent Arnold Justice, age 57, of Kingsport, Tennessee, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. Vincent was born on August 2, 1963. In addition to living in Kingsport, he also resided in Salisbury, North Carolina. He was a veteran and served in the Army in the 1980’s. Please contact Morris-Baker Funeral Home at (423)282-1521 for more information. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601. www.morrisbaker.com