"Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God."
Matthew 5:8
COEBURN, VA - Vina Evelyn Short Sands, 97 years young of Wise, Virginia, blessed by God, resigned her soul to her Creator on Sunday, June 19,2022 after several months battle with illness at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, VA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Frank B. Sands, her wonderful parents, Henry C. and Laura Riddle Short, two brothers Forrester Short and Vernon Short, three sisters Maudie Lee Short, Florence Yeary, and Lena Lawson. She was a member of Mary's Chapel Church, a teacher of the Ladies' Sunday School Class for approximately 28 years, a Vacation Bible School teacher for 30 years, and leader of the Ladies' Wednesday Night Class and Prayer group for many years. She loved her church family and friends dearly.
Surviving is her daughter, Linda S. Sands Robinette, and her husband M. Monroe Robinette of Wise, Virginia; two adored grandchildren, Nathaniel M. Robinette of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Laura E. Robinette of Abingdon, Virginia, several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 27, 2022, 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Marty Puckett and Brother Les Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery in Coeburn, Virginia. Those who wish to remember Mother in lieu of flowers, may send contributions to Mary's Chapel Church, or Mary's Chapel Building Fund, P.O. Box 989, 501 Church Ave. SW. Coeburn, Va., 24230.