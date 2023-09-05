Victoria “Vicky” Yvonne Green Sep 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Victoria “Vicky” Yvonne Green, age 72 of Kingsport, entered into eternity with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 4, 2023.To view full obituary, go to www.cartertrent.comThe family will receive friends on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm.Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Green family. LATEST VIDEOS Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Anita's making transition to Palmex USA in lease agreement New jet fuel tank gets public debut at Lee County air/car show Virginia State Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash Guest River standoff suspects charged Emory & Henry student contracting with Army University School, Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett and Greeneville ranked best high schools in Northeast Tenenssee by magazine Local Events