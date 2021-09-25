Victoria “Vickie” Crumley Toncray, 78, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Vickie was a woman who was loved, will be missed at the bridge table, and will always be treasured as "Mamaw" by her grandkids Hayley and Phillip, who were joy of her life. Friends and family knew Vickie could always be found on the sofa reading a thrilling novel with her pet dog by her side.
Vickie's parents, "Pete” and Mary Crumley, raised her in Kingsport, where she and sister Carolyn were born. Vickie attended Furman University, worked in Kingsport at Hawkins & Moody and Tri-City Aviation. She is survived by daughters Michelle Benton and Renee Cusack along with their husbands Dr. Philip Benton and Sam Proffitt, respectively. Other survivors are John and Carolyn (sister) Griggs, grandchildren Hayley Morie and Phillip Morie, nephew Bill McHaffie, and nieces Kelly Swain and Merritt McNeely.
A private celebration of life will be held at her home on Saturday, October 2, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, Inc. 380 Masengill Road, Blountville, TN 37617. Warmhearted thanks to Bobby, Donna, Bennett, Sabrina, and Cathy, Vickie loved you, the protection of animals and women's rights.
