BRISTOL, TN - Victoria Hatch, longtime resident of Bristol TN passed away on the evening of January 3rd, 2021 just a few minutes before 10:00 pm. The time and date of her death are but a fleeting moment that is far overshadowed by the times that she lived, loved, and enjoyed life in Bristol, the city that she long ago chose to be her home.
Born in 1926 and raised in Ayden, North Carolina, Victoria chose to pursue a career in nursing, and worked diligently to achieve her goal by entering the Watts Hospital School of Nursing (Durham NC), where she received the coveted A. G. Carr Award for Outstanding Nurse. She then continued her training at the DePaul School of Medical Technology (Norfolk VA), the College of William and Mary (Norfolk VA) and the Portsmouth GH School of Anesthesia (Portsmouth VA). Later, she went on to receive a BS and Masters in Psychology from East Tennessee State University.
Career and life took her on a path that resulted in time spent in the Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia, New York, etc. but she found her roots and a final home in Bristol TN, where she remained for the rest of her life. Victoria retired from Holston Valley Hospital, ending her career in nursing but continuing to care for her friends and neighbors in an especially spiritual fashion. She used her deep faith to help others in their times of need, in a way that can only be described as another step in her dedication to healthcare.
She was close with and survived by her cousins Shirley Shackleford and Diane Mosely. She had one son, John-David Hatch.
Victoria will be laid to rest in her childhood hometown of Ayden NC.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the care and protection of Steele Creek Park, which she treasured and often visited. https://www.friendsofsteelecreek.org/
Beyond that, you might honor her memory by perpetuating one of the activities she dearly loved:
-Feed the birds; -Pop into Boyd’s Bike Shop for a chat and a laugh; Take a walk along Rooster Front; pay for the order made by the car behind you at Pal’s Drive Thru; Take a long look, and marvel at the blustering clouds during the day, or the glowing moon at night; Plant something and watch it grow.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
