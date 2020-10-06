Victoria Griffith Oct 6, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL - Victoria Griffith, 37, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.