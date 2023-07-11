Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved: for thou art my praise. Jeremiah 17:14
JOHNSON CITY – Victoria Gray Simm, 27, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, as a result of complications from an accident that happened in 2021.
Victoria was born on April 17, 1996 in Kingsport, TN. She was a graduate of Science Hill High School and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from ETSU. She also attended the Bill Gatton School of Pharmacy. Victoria never met a stranger and never forgot people’s birthdays. She loved animals and spending time with her family, especially going to movies. Victoria loved the Lord and was an avid prayer warrior. After her fight was fought, she then ran into the arms of Jesus and was welcomed home by many of her loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Scotty Webb.
Victoria is survived by her father, Andy Simm (Kerry); mother, Aimee Hurd (Gerald); brother, Harrison Simm; paternal grandparents, Bobby and Jane Simm; maternal grandmother, Donna Webb; aunt, Kim Winston (Bryan); uncle, Craig Simm (Megan); step brothers, Colby (Chelcia), Avery, and Grayson Hurd; cousins, Natalie, John Henry, and Carson Winston; Kendall, Tatum, and Grant Simm; nieces and nephew, Anniston, and Hadley Hurd, Jayce Hurd; several extended family members and beloved friends.
A visitation was held from 5 – 7 PM on July 11, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service preceded in the funeral home chapel and Rev. Joel Cook officiated.
A special thank you to all the staff at Johnson City Medical Center and Wexford House for their loving care they provided to her.
Memorial contributions may be made to McPheeters Bend Cemetery ATTN: Cemetery Fund 430 Church Road Church Hill, TN 37642, or Shephard Center Foundation ATTN: Dean Melcher 2020 Peachtree Road NW Atlanta, GA 30309 in her memory.