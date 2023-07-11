Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved: for thou art my praise. Jeremiah 17:14

JOHNSON CITY – Victoria Gray Simm, 27, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, as a result of complications from an accident that happened in 2021.

