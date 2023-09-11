RALEIGH, NC - Victor Tyler McDavid was born on April 5, 1979, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. He died peacefully in Raleigh, North Carolina, on September 4, 2023, at the age of 44.
Tyler spent his early years in the beautiful mountains of Scott County, Virginia, where he spent many hours hiking, fishing, enjoying a good campfire and riding his 3-wheeler (which was rolled one too many times). He established his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he spent most of his professional life in the restaurant business. Tyler enjoyed skydiving but said once was enough. He loved listening to a variety of music -- from John Prine and Sturgill Simpson to Phish. He once followed Phish all the way to Canada. He liked to sing along and was always on key at least twice, once going up and once coming down. He enjoyed satire -- especially when discussing American politics. His daughter Emma has fond memories of his dangling her in the overflow of the Copper Creek Dam. Every year he referred to Saint Patrick's Day as amateur drinking day and thought a good Photoshopped snapshot was a great work of art. With equal talent, Tyler could run a jackhammer and poach an egg. He took great pride in his vegetable garden and loved to whip up a good home-cooked meal.
He is survived by his loving companion, Becky Ball of Raleigh, NC; daughter, Emma McDavid of Marion, VA; mother, Margaret Jane "P.J." Bradshaw of Fort Blackmore, VA; father, Harold McDavid (and wife Kendra Weaver) of Johnson City, TN.
LATEST VIDEOS
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.