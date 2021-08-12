KINGSPORT - Victor Edward Henderson, 61, of Kingsport, died unexpectedly at his residence Wednesday, August 11, 2021, following a brief illness. Born in Kingsport, he was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and received his B.S degree from University of Tennessee and law degree from Emory University. He practiced law in Atlanta until returning to Kingsport to care for his mother. Victor loved kayaking and was a serious reader of history and political science.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William B. and Gwendolyn Henson Henderson.
Victor is survived by his siblings, Charlotte Elaine Cipes, William Jerome Henderson and Barbara, Mary Theresa Rembert and Ron, Rose Marie LaMont and Ronald, and twin sister, Cheryl Anne Bennett and Robert; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family service to be announced later.
