FALL BRANCH - Vicky Lee Taylor, 71, of Fall Branch, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side. She was a loving daughter and sister.
Vicky was preceded in death by her father, Lee Alex Taylor.
She is survived by her mother, Faun Taylor, of the home; sister, Cheryl Taylor, of the home; and Suzanne Taylor, Abingdon, Virginia.
A funeral service will take place at 1:00pm on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch with Chaplain Gabe Manis officiating. The burial will follow at Lovelace Church Cemetery.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Suncrest Hospice for their care of Vicky.
