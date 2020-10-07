CHURCH HILL - Vicky Griffith, 37, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Monday October 5, 2020.
Vicky was born on September 4, 1983 in Kingsport to Barry Stallard and Sheila Matlock. She was a 2000 graduate of Volunteer High School. She lived her life to the fullest and was always ready for her next adventure. Vicky was a loving wife, mother, daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, and friend.
Vicky is preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles Matlock.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Jarrod Griffith; children, Blaine and Charlie; father, Barry Stallard; mother, Sheila Matlock; grandmother, Wanda Sue Matlock; brother, Blake Stallard; sister, Becca Stallard; father and mother in-law, Eddie and Barbara Noe; aunt, Missy Matlock; cousins, Alex and Hunter Matlock.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Scott County Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow with Pastor Jon Rogers officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM.
The family requests that mask be worn by all attendees and that social distancing is observed.
To express condolences to the family visit www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com
Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Griffith Family.