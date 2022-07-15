Ephesians 4:32 Be ye kind, one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.
Vicky C. Harward-Lane, 69, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in her home, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Kingsport, TN on October 7, 1952, daughter of the late John and Bertha Bruner. She resided in Tennessee most of her life, a graduate of Fall Branch High School, Vicky moved to Williamston, NC where she owned and operated J & C Grill with her late husband, Ed Harward. For the last several years, she worked at Betty’s Stockyard Café. Vicky will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice, for the excellent care given to Vicky, and to Allan Malone, who was not only like a nephew to her, but also her own private nurse.
Vicky was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bertha Bruner and her husband of 27 years, James E. Harward.
Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Jean White and Debra Kay Spohn; her spouse, Phillip Lane; her children, Angela Campbell (John), Heather Jobe (Harold), Crystal Sobieski (Walter), and Bridget Harward (Toa); ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a multitude of family and friends. Special adopted family, Charles and Tina Gouge and children, as well as very dear friends, Mildred Arnold and Phyllis Malone.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mike Malone and David Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Fall Branch First Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Vicky’s name to Fall Branch First Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1525 TN-93, Fall Branch, TN 37656.