ROGERSVILLE - Vicky Ann Kelliher, 65, of Rogersville, TN, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022.Vicky was preceded by her parents, Albert and Barbara VesselsLeft to cherish her memories are her 11 children, 28 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchildThe family will have a private service at a later date.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.