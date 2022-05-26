NORTON, VA - Vickie Wells Kilgore, 64, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 23, 2022 at her home.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and sister.
Vickie was loved by all who knew her. She was a member of Guest River Pentecostal Church, a 1976 graduate of JJ Kelly High School and was a former employee of Kingsport Times News. She was an avid gardener, loved flowers, birds, music and singing.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Wilma Scott Wells.
Surviving are her loving husband of 46 years, Mike Kilgore; two daughters, Dagni K. Spurlock and husband Jeremy and Ashley Hubbard and Matt Gentry; 5 grandchildren, Sydnee Gilliam, McKenzie Hubbard, Madeline Hubbard, Jillian Spurlock and Nicholas Spurlock; great-grandson; Lynoxx Duggar; father, Bob Wells and Faye Robinette; sister, Mitzi Mullins and husband Aaron and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Vickie Kilgore will be conducted at 4:00 P.M. Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel, Wise, VA with Pastor Darrell Bolling officiating. Burial will follow in the Wise Cemetery, Wise, VA. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Friday at the Sturgill Funeral Home Wise, VA
Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, Virginia 24293 in charge of arrangements.