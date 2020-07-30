PINEY FLATS - Vickie Lynn Stacy (DeBord), born on May 14, 1960 in Saltville, VA., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after a long battle with health issues.
Vickie was a child of God, a wonderful friend to many, and loved her family most of all.
Vickie is preceded in death by both of her parents, Bill and Stella (Allison) DeBord; mother-in-law, Ruth Stacy; two older brothers, Babo and Eddie DeBord; and nephew “Little” Larry Haynes.
Vickie is survived by her devoted husband of 42 years, Terry Stacy; son Bobby Stacy and wife Erica; daughter, Whitney Williams and husband Colby; four beautiful grandbabies, Kaleb Stacy, Emma Stacy, Jameison Williams, and Everly Williams; father-in-law, Bob Stacy; sisters, Jackie Nutter and husband Red and Martha Haynes and husband Larry; brothers, Darrell DeBord and wife MaryEllen and Mike DeBord and wife Debbie; sisters-in-law, Janice DeBord and Pam DeBord; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the Stacy family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.