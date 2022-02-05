Vickie Renee Whitehead Jenkins went to be with the Lord on January 13th, 2022, after an all-too-brief battle with cancer. It is difficult to put into words just how special Vickie was. She was born on December 6th, 1961 in Elizabethton, Tennessee and grew up in nearby Hampton. She graduated from Hampton High School in 1979 and obtained her degree in computer science from ETSU in 1982. She went on to work for Holston Defense in Kingsport, where she met so many lifelong friends that it was near impossible for her to walk through town without being stopped by a familiar face. She worked in the healthcare industry at various hospital systems including Wellmont and McKesson, before finally settling in at Orlando Health in 2015, picking up even more friends along the way. Vickie knew how to balance work and fun, and was always up for an adventure. She loved to travel and was not above stopping at every kitschy roadside attraction on the highway if it looked interesting. Her favorite places to go were tropical destinations, and she got to spend the last years of her life just a stone's throw from the beach. She is preceded in death by her father Louis Whitehead, who instilled in her his unrivaled determination and grit, and her mother Dale Roberts Whitehead, who gave her her gentle and kind spirit. Vickie is survived by her beloved younger siblings, Lisa Blackburn (Dana) and Greg Whitehead (Celena), her two daughters, Allison Jenkins of Deland, Florida and Kayla Jenkins of Nashville, Tennessee, and several loving nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and friends. Vickie was the kind of mother that made other kids wish she were their mom- she was fun and caring and never asked you to do something without a good reason. She was her daughters’ biggest fan and supported them in every endeavor. Her sense of humor was unmatched and her wit was sharp as a tack. She touched so many others with her incredible heart and unforgettable soul, and everyone who got a chance to know her fell in love with her instantly. There has never been a woman quite like Vickie, and there never will be again. It was a blessing to know her and get to be on this Earth at the same time as her, but we know she had a great big welcome waiting for her up above. Vickie’s celebration of life will be held at Little Doe Freewill Baptist Church in Hampton, Tennessee on February 12th at 3 pm with visitation from 1pm to 3pm and a graveside service to follow. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to your local animal rescue in Vickie’s honor, as she was a lifelong animal lover.
Trending Now
-
Up to the roof and gone: Three on loose after Sullivan jail break
-
Titans jam up Cumberland leaderboard with win over Raiders
-
Watch now: D-B routs archrival Science Hill for Big 5 title
-
Former Appalachia police officer gets three months for sex offenses
-
Roundup: Falcons claim at least share of Upper Lakes title