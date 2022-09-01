CHURCH HILL – Vickie Jean Patterson, 58, went to be with Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, with her family by her side after an extend illness.

Vickie was born in Rogersville, TN on September 5, 1963, to Earl and Frances Benton. She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved her family very much.

