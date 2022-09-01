CHURCH HILL – Vickie Jean Patterson, 58, went to be with Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, with her family by her side after an extend illness.
Vickie was born in Rogersville, TN on September 5, 1963, to Earl and Frances Benton. She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved her family very much.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie “Redbone” Patterson; father, Earl Benton; brothers, James “Keith” Benton and Mark Benton; father-in-law, Hugh “Pat” Patterson.
Vickie is survived by her sons, Jason Patterson (Angie), Justin “Eddie” Patterson (Megan), and Brandon Byrd; grandchildren, Madison, Maci, and McKenna; mother, Frances Benton; sister, Amy Bradshaw; brother, David Benton; special uncle, Lucian Christian; mother-in-law, Iva Patterson; aunt, Ethel Barnette; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home with Bro. Rex McMurray and Bro. Bob Simpson officiating. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Benton Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside services are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:00 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Jason Patterson, Justin Patterson, Brandon Byrd, Aaron Bradshaw, Josh Bradshaw, Lucian Christian, and Rex McMurray.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Benton and Chris Bradshaw.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses of C300, D500, the respiratory therapy, critical care team, Chaplains Stephen and Ephram at Holston Valley Medical Center for all of the love and care they provided to Vickie.