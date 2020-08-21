ROGERSVILLE - Vickie Goins Pike, age 61 of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness.
Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. To 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. John North officiating. Interment will follow in the New Life Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
