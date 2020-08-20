ROGERSVILLE - Vickie Goins Pike, age 61 of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her father, George Luther Goins; brother, Tony Goins.
She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Hamby and husband, Eric; son, James E. Pike, III and fiancee`, Erin Grasso; mother, Joyce Bruner Goins; sisters, Teresa Bass and husband, Daryl, Debbie Collins, Michelle Byrd and husband, Terry, all of Rogersville; several neices and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. To 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. John North officiating. Interment will follow in the New Life Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Pike family.