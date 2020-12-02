KINGSPORT - Vickie Darlene Sturgill, 57, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Vickie enjoyed horse back riding. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Kelly and Louise McClain; brother, Kelly-Tater McClain; niece, Lynsea McClain
Vickie is survived by her husband of 36 years Jeff Sturgill, sons, Tad, Jesse, and Jacob; grandkids, Daniel, Liam, and Olivia; several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Sturgill family.