BIG STONE GAP, VA - Vickie B. Johnson 66, passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center on Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020) after a brief illness. Vickie was born in Wise County Virginia, she is the daughter of Steve Bobrosky Sr., and Mary "Matda" Bobrosky. She attended Powell Valley High School class of 1972. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Clinch Valley College, and became a Teacher with the Wise County School Board, where she retired after 23 years. She gave selflessly to her students, family, and friends. She was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, and friend. She loved to garden with her late husband. She will be sorely missed by all those that knew her. She was preceded in death by her father Steve Bobrosky Sr., and her husband, John L. Johnson Jr. She is survived by her three children; John S. Johnson wife Sarah of Fairfax, VA, Mary Elizabeth husband T.J. of St. Paul VA, Jason S. Johnson wife Heather of Austin TX, three grandchildren; Karley Riggs, Laura Johnson, and Arthur York, her beloved mother, Mary Bobrosky of Big Stone Gap, her brothers and sisters; Steve Bobrosky Jr. wife Velma of East Stone Gap, Donna Bobrosky Ball of Big Stone Gap, Mark Bobrosky wife Sarah of Big Stone Gap, Cindy Foley husband Brad of Big Stone Gap, Melody Bobrosky of Kingsport TN, many nieces and nephews, other close relatives and friends. Due to Covid- 19 all the arrangements will be private. The family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date in Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap's Chapel. You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap, is honored to serve the Johnson family.