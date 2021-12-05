Vicki Petty Bear Wuckowitsch, 59, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
Vicki was a one-of-a-kind, loving mother and devoted follower of Jesus. She let faith guide her life and lived every moment for her girls.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Petty.
Surviving are her loving daughters, Kristen Bear, Lauren Hamilton and husband Jake, and Madison Wuckowitsch; granddaughter, Poppy Hamilton; brother, Michael Petty; father, Harold Petty; niece, Jenny Yearwood; nephew, Josh Petty.
A celebration of Vicki’s life will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport. Vicki’s daughters will be giving eulogies and Pastor Clarence Bear will officiate.
Committal services will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
