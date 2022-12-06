Vicki Lynn Rust Dec 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Vicki Lynn Rust, 48, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home. www.cartertrent.comTry the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carter-trent Scott County Arrangement Funeral Hill Lord Recommended for you