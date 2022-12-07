Vicki Lynn Rust, 48, went to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on December 5, 2022.
She was born in Kingsport, TN to Guy Tignor and Jewel Osborne on December 8, 1973.
She was a resident of Clinchport, VA before moving to Kingsport, TN at the age of 12. She was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and joined the United States Air Force after graduating. She served her country from 1991 to 1995. She returned home and met her loving husband, Todd Rust, and they were married on September 9, 2000. She became a Registered Nurse and loved caring for her patients.
Vicki enjoyed reading, gardening, and cooking for her family. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family. She loved to play the memory card game with her grandsons. She was a devoted Christian and loved Jesus with all her heart. She loved reading her Bible. She enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest.
She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and an infant brother.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 22 years, Todd Rust; her three daughters Kendra Day (Cody), Paige Rust (FH Danny), Ashli Ward (Nehoa); her three grandsons, Skyler, Aiden, and Walker Day; her father, Guy Tignor and her mother Jewel Osborne (Rhea); her sister, Carla Tignor; her special niece, Jacque Hensley; as well as a nephew and one great-niece and three great-nephews.
Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rich Lowery officiating.
Military graveside services will follow at the Carter-McKinney Cemetery, Duffield, VA with American Legion Post 3/265 providing honors.
Pallbearers will be David Hensley, Cody Day, Nehoa Ward, Steven Watts, Paul Supino, and Korie Sproles.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to your choice of church or to St. Jude in honor of Vicki.
The family would like to thank Amedysis and Home Instead. They would also like to extend their gratitude to Vicki’s best friends Karen Mumpower and Amy Supino for their support and love for Vicki and her family throughout this time.
Please visit www.cartertrent.com to express a condolence to the family.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is in charge of the arrangements.
