SURGOINSVILLE – Vicki Hunley, 65, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her residence.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to cook, bake, and crochet. She was a homemaker because she made a house a home. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Vicki was best known for her voice, and the fact that she never met a stranger. She was an avid music fan, anything from bluegrass to rock, she liked it.
She was preceded in death by her father, A.V. Christian, brother, Eddie Christian.
Vicki is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, David Hunley; daughter, Misti Lewis (Logan); brother, Martin Christian (Terry) and Marvin Christian (Connie); stepson, Mitch Hunley (Jessica Coffey); sisters-in-law, Debbie Manis (Jimmy), Donna Vallely (Joe), Cathy Jones (Rusty), Kristi Lisenby (Keith); grandchildren, Grant Lewis; Jake Hunley, and Alayna Hunley; Mother Helen Christian; several nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Elm Springs Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:30 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Hunley family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Hunley family.