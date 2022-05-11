SURGOINSVILLE – Vicki Hunley, 65, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her residence.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Elm Springs Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:30 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Hunley family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Hunley family.