GATE CITY, VA - Vextal Leon Austin, 81, of Gate City, VA passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, after battling a lengthy illness.
Vextal was born on May 5, 1941, in Gate City, VA, to the late Elmer Lee Austin and Georgia Jones Austin.
In addition to his parents, his sister Polly Hammonds; brother, Bobby Austin; and nephews, Jamie Austin, Jeff Austin, Jack Austin, Richard Hammonds, and Eddie Hammonds preceded him in death.
He is survived by his brother, Cecil Austin, Gate City, VA; nieces Tammy Darnell (Tim), Weber City, VA, Phyllis Payne, Duffield, VA, and Teresa France (Larry), Duffield, VA; nephews, Greg Austin, Gate City, VA, Ron Austin (Susan), Jonesborough, TN, Bill Austin, Gate City, VA, and Travis Austin, Gate City, VA; a very special great nephew, Justin Austin, along with several other great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m., on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Sanders and Rev. Jackie Frazier officiating. Pendleton’s Choir and Phyllis Payne will provide the music.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:15 a.m., at the funeral home to go in precession to the graveside.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to give a special thanks to NOVA Health & Rehab of Weber City, VA along with Dr. Jeremy M. Powers and Dr. Alicia Billington for their love and care of Vextal.
An online guest register is available for the Austin family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Vextal Leon Austin.