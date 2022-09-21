Vestia Carol McDavid Bluck, age 77, who resided in Bear, Delaware for many years, formerly of Rye Cove, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022, with her husband by her side. She is at home with her heavenly Father now.
Carol was born in Scott County, VA and graduated from Rye Cove High School in 1963.
She was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Lavada McDavid, a brother Kelly McDavid (Opal-deceased) and an infant sister.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Chester Bluck of Bear, Delaware; sisters – Edna Inman (Edward-deceased), Betty Jo Pierson (Bill-deceased), Anna Carter (Joe), Mary Stoneham, Wanda Burks (Chuck), Sherry Hood (Rufus), Nancy Miller (Bob); brothers – James McDavid (Mildred-deceased), Charles McDavid (Connie), and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, with a 2:00 p.m. funeral service following at the Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Jeff DeBoard of First Baptist Gate City will officiate, Rufus Hood will present a eulogy and Israel Crawford will provide the music. Burial will follow in the family cemetery off Brick Church Road in Rye Cove. Pall bearers will be Eddie McDavid, Brian McDavid, Josh Schwarting, Alex Spivey, Bob Miller and Rufus Hood.