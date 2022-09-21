Vestia Carol McDavid Bluck, age 77, who resided in Bear, Delaware for many years, formerly of Rye Cove, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022, with her husband by her side. She is at home with her heavenly Father now.

Carol was born in Scott County, VA and graduated from Rye Cove High School in 1963.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video