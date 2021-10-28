CHURCH HILL - Vesta (McLain) Dobbs, age 92, of Church Hill entered the gates of Heaven on Monday, October 25, 2021, at The Village at Allandale.
Due to COVID-19 concerns Mrs. Vesta Dobbs will lie in state from 1 - 7 PM Thursday at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Everyone is welcome to stop by and pay your respects and sign the register book between those hours. A private family graveside service will be held at Goshen Valley Cemetery.
A special thank you to the staff at The Village at Allandale and Amedisys Hospice for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Community Clothes Closet, 1118 US-11 Suite G, Church Hill, TN 37642.
To leave an online message or to sign the guest register, please contact us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dobbs family.