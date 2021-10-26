CHURCH HILL - Vesta (McLain) Dobbs, age 92, of Church Hill entered the gates of Heaven on Monday, October 25, 2021, at The Village at Allandale.
Mrs. Dobbs was a lifelong resident of Church Hill and was a faithful member of the North Fork Missionary Baptist Church. Her love for Jesus Christ was shown through the way she lived her life and loved others. Vesta is remembered for her kindness, beautiful smile, gatherings with her family and baking her delicious pans of biscuits.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Troy Dobbs; daughter, Debbie Ball Presley; brothers, Elmer McLain, Ed McLain, and Jack McLain; sisters, Ada Smith, Gladys Birchfield, Verna Gilbert and Ethel Lee Cradic.
Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Housewright, and husband Kermit; son, Eugene Dobbs, and wife Suzanne; grandchildren, Casey Housewright, Leah Housewright Leonard, David Dobbs and wife, Pam, Rachel Parsons and husband Josh, Kenzie Hamblen and husband Stuart and Trevor Ball and wife Jenna; great grandchildren, Owen Dobbs, Jack Dobbs, Bridget Parsons, Aleezay Leonard, Tyler Housewright and Aspen Ball; sisters, Naomi Blevins, Lola Henry and husband, Wayne.
Due to COVID-19 concerns Mrs. Vesta Dobbs will lie in state from 12 - 7 PM Thursday at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Everyone is welcome to stop by and pay your respects and sign the register book between those hours. A private family graveside will be held at Goshen Valley Cemetery.
A special thank you to the staff at The Village at Allandale and Amedisys Hospice for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Community Clothes Closet in Church Hill.
